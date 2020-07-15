3091 Colonial Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court carpet

GREAT Almost Stepless Ground Floor Unit! Available NOW! Wall to Wall Carpeting! Updated Unit! Large Livingroom/Diningroom Combo! Nice size Bedroom and renovated bath and kitchen! Great Community with Pool and Tennis Courts. Must have Good Credit of 600+ Trans Union, 3 times the monthly rent as income and Excellent Residential History! NO Motorcycles or Commercial Vehicles allow on property per HOA. All pets MUST be APPROVED! 20 LB LIMIT per HOA. $400 Pet Fee/Pet limit 2 (NO EXCEPTIONS PERIOD) $75 NON Refundable App. Fee/Adult.