Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

3091 Colonial Way

3091 Colonial Way · No Longer Available
Location

3091 Colonial Way, DeKalb County, GA 30341

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
GREAT Almost Stepless Ground Floor Unit! Available NOW! Wall to Wall Carpeting! Updated Unit! Large Livingroom/Diningroom Combo! Nice size Bedroom and renovated bath and kitchen! Great Community with Pool and Tennis Courts. Must have Good Credit of 600+ Trans Union, 3 times the monthly rent as income and Excellent Residential History! NO Motorcycles or Commercial Vehicles allow on property per HOA. All pets MUST be APPROVED! 20 LB LIMIT per HOA. $400 Pet Fee/Pet limit 2 (NO EXCEPTIONS PERIOD) $75 NON Refundable App. Fee/Adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
fee: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3091 Colonial Way have any available units?
3091 Colonial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3091 Colonial Way have?
Some of 3091 Colonial Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3091 Colonial Way currently offering any rent specials?
3091 Colonial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3091 Colonial Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3091 Colonial Way is pet friendly.
Does 3091 Colonial Way offer parking?
No, 3091 Colonial Way does not offer parking.
Does 3091 Colonial Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3091 Colonial Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3091 Colonial Way have a pool?
Yes, 3091 Colonial Way has a pool.
Does 3091 Colonial Way have accessible units?
No, 3091 Colonial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3091 Colonial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3091 Colonial Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3091 Colonial Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3091 Colonial Way does not have units with air conditioning.
