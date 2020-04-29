All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:36 AM

3035 Fields Dr.

3035 Fields Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Fields Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, BIG KITCHEN. WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. NEW CARPET. LOCATED OFF I-20 Panola RD, 20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. Rent includes Trash Fee.
NEED STABLE JOB/INCOME TO QUALIFY.
Show to the pre-qualified tenants ONLY. Please Do not disturb the current tenant.
We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. Credit score will be used for reference about 540-550 is OK. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.
Please fill out the online application $35:
https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Thanks

BEDROOMS
3 Bed

BATHROOMS
2.5 Bath

SIZE
1500 sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Fields Dr. have any available units?
3035 Fields Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3035 Fields Dr. have?
Some of 3035 Fields Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Fields Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Fields Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Fields Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3035 Fields Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3035 Fields Dr. offer parking?
No, 3035 Fields Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3035 Fields Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 Fields Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Fields Dr. have a pool?
No, 3035 Fields Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3035 Fields Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3035 Fields Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Fields Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 Fields Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3035 Fields Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3035 Fields Dr. has units with air conditioning.
