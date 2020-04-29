3035 Fields Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, BIG KITCHEN. WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. NEW CARPET. LOCATED OFF I-20 Panola RD, 20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. Rent includes Trash Fee.

NEED STABLE JOB/INCOME TO QUALIFY.

Show to the pre-qualified tenants ONLY. Please Do not disturb the current tenant.

We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. Credit score will be used for reference about 540-550 is OK. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.

Please fill out the online application $35:

https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Thanks



BEDROOMS

3 Bed



BATHROOMS

2.5 Bath



SIZE

1500 sqft.