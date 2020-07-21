299 Eleanor St SE

Amenities

***Entire interior will be painted light gray prior to tenant move-in.*** Conveniently located in a quiet little pocket in South Kirkwood just off Memorial Ave near I-20. This charming street has seen a lot of recent renovations. Original hardwoods throughout with tiled bathrooms. Updated kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and microwave. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and private bath. The room just off the living room through the french doors could function as the 2nd bedroom or den depending on upon your needs. Washer and dryer included, which is located in the unfinished basement which also provides plenty of extra storage space. Pets are allowed with a $150 nonrefundable pet fee + $150 refundable pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.