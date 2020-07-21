All apartments in DeKalb County
299 Eleanor St SE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

299 Eleanor St SE

299 Eleanor Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

299 Eleanor Street Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Entire interior will be painted light gray prior to tenant move-in.*** Conveniently located in a quiet little pocket in South Kirkwood just off Memorial Ave near I-20. This charming street has seen a lot of recent renovations. Original hardwoods throughout with tiled bathrooms. Updated kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and microwave. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and private bath. The room just off the living room through the french doors could function as the 2nd bedroom or den depending on upon your needs. Washer and dryer included, which is located in the unfinished basement which also provides plenty of extra storage space. Pets are allowed with a $150 nonrefundable pet fee + $150 refundable pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

