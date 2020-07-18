2951 Heritage Villa Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming & Comfy 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lithonia! - Relax & Stay Cozy in this Adorable 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhome! Fabulous wood floors cover the downstairs living room, where you can cozy up to the fireplace. Eat-in kitchen has beautiful bay windows in front of the dining area, with refridgerator, dishwasher, and stove included. Kitchen also features a pantry. Relax in either of the upstairs bedrooms with comfy carpeting. Gorgeous double doors from the living room lead to a cute backyard area. Super convenient location, just a short drive to Stonecrest Mall, restaurants, and more!!! Don't delay - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE4634965)