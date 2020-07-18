All apartments in DeKalb County
2951 Heritage Villa Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

2951 Heritage Villa Drive

2951 Heritage Villas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2951 Heritage Villas Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Charming & Comfy 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lithonia! - Relax & Stay Cozy in this Adorable 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhome! Fabulous wood floors cover the downstairs living room, where you can cozy up to the fireplace. Eat-in kitchen has beautiful bay windows in front of the dining area, with refridgerator, dishwasher, and stove included. Kitchen also features a pantry. Relax in either of the upstairs bedrooms with comfy carpeting. Gorgeous double doors from the living room lead to a cute backyard area. Super convenient location, just a short drive to Stonecrest Mall, restaurants, and more!!! Don't delay - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE4634965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 Heritage Villa Drive have any available units?
2951 Heritage Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2951 Heritage Villa Drive have?
Some of 2951 Heritage Villa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 Heritage Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2951 Heritage Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 Heritage Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2951 Heritage Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2951 Heritage Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 2951 Heritage Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2951 Heritage Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2951 Heritage Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 Heritage Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 2951 Heritage Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2951 Heritage Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2951 Heritage Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 Heritage Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 Heritage Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2951 Heritage Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2951 Heritage Villa Drive has units with air conditioning.
