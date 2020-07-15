All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE

2941 Vining Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2941 Vining Ridge Terrace, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
NICE HOME WITH EASY RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS!!!
"HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!"
Here is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in city of Decatur in the the Vining Crest Subdivision. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs (each bedroom has its own full bathroom) great for roommates or small family. Downstairs the home has a half bath, eat in Kitchen and family room with combined dining area.
"HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!"

All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University