2941 VINING RIDGE TERRACE

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

NICE HOME WITH EASY RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS!!!

"HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!"

Here is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in city of Decatur in the the Vining Crest Subdivision. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs (each bedroom has its own full bathroom) great for roommates or small family. Downstairs the home has a half bath, eat in Kitchen and family room with combined dining area.

All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.