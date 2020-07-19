All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2736 Norfair Loop

2736 Norfair Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2736 Norfair Loop, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom townhouse, recently renovated and move-in ready rental. End unit townhome, close by shopping, and hwy access. Excellent opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Norfair Loop have any available units?
2736 Norfair Loop doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 2736 Norfair Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Norfair Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Norfair Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop offer parking?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have a pool?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have accessible units?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
