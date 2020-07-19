Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2736 Norfair Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2736 Norfair Loop
2736 Norfair Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2736 Norfair Loop, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom townhouse, recently renovated and move-in ready rental. End unit townhome, close by shopping, and hwy access. Excellent opportunity!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have any available units?
2736 Norfair Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 2736 Norfair Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Norfair Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Norfair Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop offer parking?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have a pool?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have accessible units?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2736 Norfair Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2736 Norfair Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
