DeKalb County, GA
2643 Glenrose Hill
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2643 Glenrose Hill

2643 Glenrose Hill · (770) 853-1143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2643 Glenrose Hill, DeKalb County, GA 30341

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2643 Glenrose Hill · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2146 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
OPEN HOUSE: Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath w/ Bonus Room and 2 Car Garage! - OPEN HOUSE
Sunday, March 1st
2:00-4:00

Merely minutes from I-85 and I-285, this property not only provides commuters with easy access into and around the city, but its location is also for someone looking for some peace and quiet after work. That said, this home is under two miles from countless options for shopping, recreation, and entertainment such as Northlake Mall, Movie Tavern, Hudson Grille, Henderson Park, Bambinbelli's Italian, LA Fitness, and Dick's Sporting Goods just to name a few.

Additionally, this home also features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances, a separate dining room leading into an open living room with high ceilings and a fireplace, a large master bedroom with a trayed ceiling, a beautifully tiled master bathroom with a separate stand-in shower and jetted tub, two nice size bedrooms sharing a full hall bath, a bonus room/office upstairs, a patio in the back, and a two car garage with an automatic garage door.

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE5579698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 Glenrose Hill have any available units?
2643 Glenrose Hill has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2643 Glenrose Hill have?
Some of 2643 Glenrose Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 Glenrose Hill currently offering any rent specials?
2643 Glenrose Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 Glenrose Hill pet-friendly?
No, 2643 Glenrose Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2643 Glenrose Hill offer parking?
Yes, 2643 Glenrose Hill offers parking.
Does 2643 Glenrose Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2643 Glenrose Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 Glenrose Hill have a pool?
No, 2643 Glenrose Hill does not have a pool.
Does 2643 Glenrose Hill have accessible units?
No, 2643 Glenrose Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 Glenrose Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 2643 Glenrose Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2643 Glenrose Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 2643 Glenrose Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
