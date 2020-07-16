2643 Glenrose Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

OPEN HOUSE: Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath w/ Bonus Room and 2 Car Garage! - OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, March 1st

2:00-4:00



Merely minutes from I-85 and I-285, this property not only provides commuters with easy access into and around the city, but its location is also for someone looking for some peace and quiet after work. That said, this home is under two miles from countless options for shopping, recreation, and entertainment such as Northlake Mall, Movie Tavern, Hudson Grille, Henderson Park, Bambinbelli's Italian, LA Fitness, and Dick's Sporting Goods just to name a few.



Additionally, this home also features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances, a separate dining room leading into an open living room with high ceilings and a fireplace, a large master bedroom with a trayed ceiling, a beautifully tiled master bathroom with a separate stand-in shower and jetted tub, two nice size bedrooms sharing a full hall bath, a bonus room/office upstairs, a patio in the back, and a two car garage with an automatic garage door.



For more information, please contact:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



(RLNE5579698)