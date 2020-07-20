All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2418 Brookdale Drive

2418 Brookdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Brookdale Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This open concept 4/3 home has hardwoods throughout the main. Kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed & pendant lighting and plenty of cabinetry. Master has en suite bathroom w/shower. Additional 2 bedrooms on main level with full, hall bathroom. Downstairs apartment has full kitchen, office and bedroom and is perfect for in-laws or college students. Two car carport, drive around garage on a private corner lot. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Brookdale Drive have any available units?
2418 Brookdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2418 Brookdale Drive have?
Some of 2418 Brookdale Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Brookdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Brookdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Brookdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Brookdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2418 Brookdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Brookdale Drive offers parking.
Does 2418 Brookdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Brookdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Brookdale Drive have a pool?
No, 2418 Brookdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Brookdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2418 Brookdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Brookdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 Brookdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 Brookdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 Brookdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
