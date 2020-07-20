2418 Brookdale Drive

Amenities

This open concept 4/3 home has hardwoods throughout the main. Kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed & pendant lighting and plenty of cabinetry. Master has en suite bathroom w/shower. Additional 2 bedrooms on main level with full, hall bathroom. Downstairs apartment has full kitchen, office and bedroom and is perfect for in-laws or college students. Two car carport, drive around garage on a private corner lot. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home.