Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

This partially remodeled and restored house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, original hardwood flooring throughout, open concept kitchen and family room leading to a screened porch, and plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement spanning the length of the entire house. The exterior features a 2-car carport and large yard with a patio perfect for a family gathering/barbecue. Must see to appreciate. Don't miss out.