2291 Rolling Trl

Amenities
Recently built townhome
Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, hardwood floors on lower level, electric fireplace, gated yard, 1 car garage, yard maintenance included, alarm system, quiet community
Qualifications:
No evictions
Must be employed and make 3xs the rent
Excellent rental history
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 (per applicant) credit and background check.
Renter pays all utilities
First month rent and security deposit of $1650 due at signing.