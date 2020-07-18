All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2291 Rolling Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2291 Rolling Trl
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

2291 Rolling Trl

2291 Rolling Trail · (404) 981-2496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2291 Rolling Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Recently built townhome
Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, hardwood floors on lower level, electric fireplace, gated yard, 1 car garage, yard maintenance included, alarm system, quiet community

Qualifications:
No evictions
Must be employed and make 3xs the rent
Excellent rental history

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 (per applicant) credit and background check.
Renter pays all utilities
First month rent and security deposit of $1650 due at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Rolling Trl have any available units?
2291 Rolling Trl has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2291 Rolling Trl have?
Some of 2291 Rolling Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 Rolling Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Rolling Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Rolling Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2291 Rolling Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2291 Rolling Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2291 Rolling Trl offers parking.
Does 2291 Rolling Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2291 Rolling Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Rolling Trl have a pool?
No, 2291 Rolling Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2291 Rolling Trl have accessible units?
No, 2291 Rolling Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Rolling Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2291 Rolling Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2291 Rolling Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2291 Rolling Trl has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2291 Rolling Trl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr
Lithonia, GA 30038
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity