2291 Rolling Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Recently built townhome

Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, hardwood floors on lower level, electric fireplace, gated yard, 1 car garage, yard maintenance included, alarm system, quiet community



Qualifications:

No evictions

Must be employed and make 3xs the rent

Excellent rental history



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 (per applicant) credit and background check.

Renter pays all utilities

First month rent and security deposit of $1650 due at signing.