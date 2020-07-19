2073 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Brick Home Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Included Kitchen Appliances, And A Family Room With Fireplace. Don't Miss The Huge Master Suite On The Upper Level With Private Bath With His And Hers Vanities and Large Walk-In Closet. This Home Is A Must See!



THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Dekalb;

Subdivision:Tuxedo Park;

Sq. Footage:1556;

Year Built: 1948;

Beds 4 / Baths:2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School:Decatur;

Middle School:Renfroe;

High School: Oakhurst;

