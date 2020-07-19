All apartments in DeKalb County
2073 2nd Avenue

2073 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2073 2nd Avenue, DeKalb County, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Brick Home Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Included Kitchen Appliances, And A Family Room With Fireplace. Don't Miss The Huge Master Suite On The Upper Level With Private Bath With His And Hers Vanities and Large Walk-In Closet. This Home Is A Must See!

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Dekalb;
Subdivision:Tuxedo Park;
Sq. Footage:1556;
Year Built: 1948;
Beds 4 / Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School:Decatur;
Middle School:Renfroe;
High School: Oakhurst;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2073 2nd Avenue have any available units?
2073 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2073 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2073 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2073 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2073 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2073 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 2073 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2073 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2073 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2073 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2073 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2073 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2073 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2073 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2073 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2073 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2073 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
