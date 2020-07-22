All apartments in DeKalb County
1947 Manhattan Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1947 Manhattan Parkway

1947 Manhattan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Manhattan Parkway, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
Welcome to your new home! This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse has a light, bright & open roommate floor plan, Each Bedroom features own separate bath, Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances! Convenient to local shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, public transportation, and easy access to I-20 & I-285. The Park Place Community also features a child s playground & common area for its residents to enjoy!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Manhattan Parkway have any available units?
1947 Manhattan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1947 Manhattan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Manhattan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Manhattan Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Manhattan Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1947 Manhattan Parkway offer parking?
No, 1947 Manhattan Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1947 Manhattan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Manhattan Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Manhattan Parkway have a pool?
No, 1947 Manhattan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Manhattan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1947 Manhattan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Manhattan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1947 Manhattan Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 Manhattan Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 Manhattan Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
