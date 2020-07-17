1896 Grandview Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Atlanta/East Lake Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath by Atlanta Property Management Company -Platinum Property Management - Cute East Lake Bungalow Home For Rent. 4-Sided Brick. Great location! Hardwood Floors throughout, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Kitchen Includes Stainless Appliances and Gas Stove. New HE Washer/Dryer! New Smart Thermostat installed. Separate Dining. Nice Upstairs Bonus Room and a Large, Level Yard. Home has been well Maintained and Waiting for You. Schedule an Appointment Today!



Schools:

Elem: Ronald McNair Discovery Academy

Middle: McNair

High: McNair

*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent an Atlanta home? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE5872870)