1896 Grandview Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1896 Grandview Circle

1896 Grandview Circle Southeast · (404) 900-4088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1896 Grandview Circle Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316
East Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1896 Grandview Circle · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlanta/East Lake Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath by Atlanta Property Management Company -Platinum Property Management - Cute East Lake Bungalow Home For Rent. 4-Sided Brick. Great location! Hardwood Floors throughout, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Kitchen Includes Stainless Appliances and Gas Stove. New HE Washer/Dryer! New Smart Thermostat installed. Separate Dining. Nice Upstairs Bonus Room and a Large, Level Yard. Home has been well Maintained and Waiting for You. Schedule an Appointment Today!

Schools:
Elem: Ronald McNair Discovery Academy
Middle: McNair
High: McNair
*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent an Atlanta home? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5872870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1896 Grandview Circle have any available units?
1896 Grandview Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1896 Grandview Circle have?
Some of 1896 Grandview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1896 Grandview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1896 Grandview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1896 Grandview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1896 Grandview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1896 Grandview Circle offer parking?
No, 1896 Grandview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1896 Grandview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1896 Grandview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1896 Grandview Circle have a pool?
No, 1896 Grandview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1896 Grandview Circle have accessible units?
No, 1896 Grandview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1896 Grandview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1896 Grandview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1896 Grandview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1896 Grandview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
