1885 Janet Ln

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

ALL ELECTRIC - 3 BR 2.5 Bath Super Home on Janet, Carport, Large Backyard - PETS Are Welcome!! - We just wanted to get the word out that this super home is ready for move in. It has been painted, cleaned and is ready to become your home. With 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a large basement with a bar and multiple excess bonus rooms downstairs big enough for a 4th bedroom, home office, or home based business, it may just be what you're looking for! You bring the laughter and the furniture and fun. Located south of Glenwood and between 285 and Covington Highway, Easy Interstate access. Dawn Park is close, as is shopping.



For more info or to schedule a showing, contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191 or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/859929?source=marketing



She will go over our renter criteria as well which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1225.00 your take home pay must be $3,675.00)

6. All lease is 1 yr with an option of 24 months

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500



$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management or renters insurance through your own provider.



