Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

HOT PROPERTY: Nice condo complex. Blocks away from Walmart. Very close to Emery Medical center. Just off of Highway 20 at the exit of Panola. This one bed room one bath comes with nice Patio. Comes with Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Everything is electric. Water is billed to owners but payable by tenant. No Gas.

Apply online at bigstar.managebuilding.com Application fee is $50

Rent 695+Security Deposit 695= TOTAL move in $1,390.