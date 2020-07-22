Very rare and unique opportunity to live on a private estate. Over 4 acres! Beautifully maintained and recently upgraded ranch with high end appliances. Each bedroom has its own en suite bath and an additional half bath for guests. Oversized hallway and open concept kitchen and keeping room. The house just feels like home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have any available units?
1637 Dennis Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have?
Some of 1637 Dennis Spring Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Dennis Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Dennis Spring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.