1637 Dennis Spring Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very rare and unique opportunity to live on a private estate. Over 4 acres! Beautifully maintained and recently upgraded ranch with high end appliances. Each bedroom has its own en suite bath and an additional half bath for guests. Oversized hallway and open concept kitchen and keeping room. The house just feels like home.