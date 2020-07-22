All apartments in DeKalb County
1637 Dennis Spring Road
1637 Dennis Spring Road

1637 Dennis Spring Road · No Longer Available
1637 Dennis Spring Road, DeKalb County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Very rare and unique opportunity to live on a private estate. Over 4 acres! Beautifully maintained and recently upgraded ranch with high end appliances. Each bedroom has its own en suite bath and an additional half bath for guests. Oversized hallway and open concept kitchen and keeping room. The house just feels like home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have any available units?
1637 Dennis Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have?
Some of 1637 Dennis Spring Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Dennis Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Dennis Spring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Dennis Spring Road pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Dennis Spring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1637 Dennis Spring Road offer parking?
Yes, 1637 Dennis Spring Road offers parking.
Does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Dennis Spring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have a pool?
No, 1637 Dennis Spring Road does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 1637 Dennis Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 Dennis Spring Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Dennis Spring Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 Dennis Spring Road does not have units with air conditioning.
