Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1558 Liberty Avenue SE

1558 Liberty Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1558 Liberty Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Walkable to Kirkwood Village, this newer construction home on a corner lot offers you the very best of this Intown neighborhood! Open living space on the main floor with hardwoods throughout, fabulous kitchen with large island, granite countertops, and a dedicated dining area. Generous master bedroom with bathroom featuring dual vanities, oversized shower, and large double closets. Secondary bedrooms with shared bath provide plenty of additional space. Come grow with Kirkwood and live in one of the best Intown neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

