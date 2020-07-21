1558 Liberty Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Walkable to Kirkwood Village, this newer construction home on a corner lot offers you the very best of this Intown neighborhood! Open living space on the main floor with hardwoods throughout, fabulous kitchen with large island, granite countertops, and a dedicated dining area. Generous master bedroom with bathroom featuring dual vanities, oversized shower, and large double closets. Secondary bedrooms with shared bath provide plenty of additional space. Come grow with Kirkwood and live in one of the best Intown neighborhoods!