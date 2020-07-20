1548 Boulder Walk Way Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with tree filled backyard views, upper and lower deck and front porch for entertaining; huge master bedroom w/his & hers walk in closets; jetted tub/separate shower and water closet; built-in desks on 2nd & 3rd levels, hardwood on 1st floor and premium carpet upstairs; full finished walk in basement with extra bedroom/office. Home is located in a cul-de-sac in a picturesque East Atlanta neighborhood with quiet neighbors near several major studios. It boasts a central location that It is minutes to Downtown, Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village, Ponce City Market and the Airport. The Ultimate in City Living!