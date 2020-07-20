All apartments in DeKalb County
Location

1548 Boulder Walk Way SE, DeKalb County, GA 30316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Beautiful home with tree filled backyard views, upper and lower deck and front porch for entertaining; huge master bedroom w/his & hers walk in closets; jetted tub/separate shower and water closet; built-in desks on 2nd & 3rd levels, hardwood on 1st floor and premium carpet upstairs; full finished walk in basement with extra bedroom/office. Home is located in a cul-de-sac in a picturesque East Atlanta neighborhood with quiet neighbors near several major studios. It boasts a central location that It is minutes to Downtown, Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village, Ponce City Market and the Airport. The Ultimate in City Living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se have any available units?
1548 Boulder Walk Way Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se have?
Some of 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Boulder Walk Way Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se pet-friendly?
No, 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se offer parking?
Yes, 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se offers parking.
Does 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se have a pool?
No, 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se have accessible units?
No, 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1548 Boulder Walk Way Se has units with air conditioning.
