1430 Kingsgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed

Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo. Very large sq. footage. Very nicely finished kitchen with refrigerator and stove included. LOCATION - sits near Northlake Mall and classic restaurants like Ole Restaurant and Lounge and Red Chili Cafe. Lots going on in Stone Mountain!! Check it out!



