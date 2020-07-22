Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo. Very large sq. footage. Very nicely finished kitchen with refrigerator and stove included. LOCATION - sits near Northlake Mall and classic restaurants like Ole Restaurant and Lounge and Red Chili Cafe. Lots going on in Stone Mountain!! Check it out!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have any available units?
1430 Kingsgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have?
Some of 1430 Kingsgate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, clubhouse, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Kingsgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Kingsgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Kingsgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Kingsgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive offer parking?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have a pool?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.