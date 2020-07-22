All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1430 Kingsgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1430 Kingsgate Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1430 Kingsgate Drive

1430 Kingsgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1430 Kingsgate Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo. Very large sq. footage. Very nicely finished kitchen with refrigerator and stove included. LOCATION - sits near Northlake Mall and classic restaurants like Ole Restaurant and Lounge and Red Chili Cafe. Lots going on in Stone Mountain!! Check it out!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have any available units?
1430 Kingsgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have?
Some of 1430 Kingsgate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, clubhouse, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Kingsgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Kingsgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Kingsgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Kingsgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive offer parking?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have a pool?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Kingsgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Kingsgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University