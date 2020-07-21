1385 Bronze Leaf Ct

Amenities

Totally Renovated and MOVE-IN READY!! August Move-In!!! Lovely Stone Mountain Home! - ***BRAND NEW LISTING** **MOVE-IN READY** **CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE***



Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home!! Very OPEN and contemporary floor plan. The home is a split level plan with three bedrooms on the main level and on bedroom on the lower level. It offers a huge living area that is open to the dining area and also the very bright, white kitchen with a center island, granite counter tops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom downstairs has another sitting area, fireplace and a full bathroom. The home is Very cute and clean and in move-in condition with lovely hardwood floors throughout. You will be minutes away from Historic Downtown Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain Park, the schools, shopping, major highways, and the Marta bus line. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

