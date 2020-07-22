All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1356 Willow Place SE

1356 Willow Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1356 Willow Place Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6db6b5a0a0 ---- Utilities included. Gorgeous large 2 Bedroom apartment. One of the bedrooms is a large open space or could be bonus space. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, and spacious open living area. The apartment is located within 1 mile of East Atlanta Village. Maximum of 2 Tenants allowed. Electric, Gas, and water included. For more information visit atlantapropertymanagement.com Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month&rsquo;s rental amount Pets: 1 Cat Allowed Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Electricity, Gas, Water Parking: Street Parking Only No Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Willow Place SE have any available units?
1356 Willow Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1356 Willow Place SE have?
Some of 1356 Willow Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Willow Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Willow Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Willow Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 Willow Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 1356 Willow Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Willow Place SE offers parking.
Does 1356 Willow Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 Willow Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Willow Place SE have a pool?
No, 1356 Willow Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Willow Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1356 Willow Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Willow Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 Willow Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 Willow Place SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1356 Willow Place SE has units with air conditioning.
