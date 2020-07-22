1356 Willow Place SE

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6db6b5a0a0 ---- Utilities included. Gorgeous large 2 Bedroom apartment. One of the bedrooms is a large open space or could be bonus space. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, and spacious open living area. The apartment is located within 1 mile of East Atlanta Village. Maximum of 2 Tenants allowed. Electric, Gas, and water included. For more information visit atlantapropertymanagement.com Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount Pets: 1 Cat Allowed Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Electricity, Gas, Water Parking: Street Parking Only No Vouchers