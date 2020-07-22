1356 Willow Place SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6db6b5a0a0 ---- Utilities included. Gorgeous large 2 Bedroom apartment. One of the bedrooms is a large open space or could be bonus space. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, and spacious open living area. The apartment is located within 1 mile of East Atlanta Village. Maximum of 2 Tenants allowed. Electric, Gas, and water included. For more information visit atlantapropertymanagement.com Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount Pets: 1 Cat Allowed Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Electricity, Gas, Water Parking: Street Parking Only No Vouchers