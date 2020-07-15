1343 To Lani Farm Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1yr new, 4br, 2.5bth, plus additional bonus room on main floor, can be used for formal dining rm / den / guest rm / office. All electric. Good size kitchen, large pantry, open to living room and leads to a large back-yard. Step-less entry, bright & beautiful home in an established community. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet & vaulted ceiling. good size hallways and computer nook. Good size secondary bedrooms. One car garage on kitchen level. Beautiful front porch and front & back-yard. Rent includes trash. Agent/owner.