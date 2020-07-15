All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

1343 To Lani Farm Road

1343 to Lani Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

1343 to Lani Farm Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1yr new, 4br, 2.5bth, plus additional bonus room on main floor, can be used for formal dining rm / den / guest rm / office. All electric. Good size kitchen, large pantry, open to living room and leads to a large back-yard. Step-less entry, bright & beautiful home in an established community. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet & vaulted ceiling. good size hallways and computer nook. Good size secondary bedrooms. One car garage on kitchen level. Beautiful front porch and front & back-yard. Rent includes trash. Agent/owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 To Lani Farm Road have any available units?
1343 To Lani Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1343 To Lani Farm Road have?
Some of 1343 To Lani Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 To Lani Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
1343 To Lani Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 To Lani Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 1343 To Lani Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1343 To Lani Farm Road offer parking?
Yes, 1343 To Lani Farm Road offers parking.
Does 1343 To Lani Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 To Lani Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 To Lani Farm Road have a pool?
No, 1343 To Lani Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 1343 To Lani Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 1343 To Lani Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 To Lani Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 To Lani Farm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 To Lani Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 To Lani Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
