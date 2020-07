Amenities

all utils included bocce court internet access furnished

ROOM FOR RENT - PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED - CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.



ROOM FOR RENT. SEEKING A CLEAN EMPLOYED SINGLE FEMALE WHICH MUST BE TOBACCO FREE, DRUG-FREE, & PET FREE, TO RENT OUR FURNISHED BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATH.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH HIGH SPEED INTERNET.



QUALIFICATIONS:



NO EVICTIONS

NO FELONIES

MUST MAKE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT

RENTAL APPLICATION $55.00 REFUNDABLE UPON APPROVAL ONLY TOWARDS YOUR 1ST MONTH RENT.



CALL FOR FURTHER DETAIL AND TO SCHEDULE A SOWING.