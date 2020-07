Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

***Available Now*** Adorable Victorian home in established subdivision in good school area. Big rocking chair front porch, private den with French doors to patio. Gleaming hardwood floors and carpet. Upstairs has 3 BR including spacious MSTR suite. Great fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.