1102 Oakfield Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN PREFERRED!! Beautiful modern ranch with a wonderful rustic fireplace. This home has gleaming hardwood floors, convenient laundry and bonus room, updated kitchen with granite and new cabinetry and new ceramic tiles in the bath. Closets have organizing hardware which doubles the storage. A fabulous new deck and ample covered porch complete with a small creek and a partially-fenced back yard. Outside offers storage and wide open parking driveway and a huge front yard for your family... Pets are allowed (Limit 2) with a pet deposit/fee.