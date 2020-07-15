All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

1102 Oakfield Drive SE

1102 Oakfield Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Oakfield Drive Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN PREFERRED!! Beautiful modern ranch with a wonderful rustic fireplace. This home has gleaming hardwood floors, convenient laundry and bonus room, updated kitchen with granite and new cabinetry and new ceramic tiles in the bath. Closets have organizing hardware which doubles the storage. A fabulous new deck and ample covered porch complete with a small creek and a partially-fenced back yard. Outside offers storage and wide open parking driveway and a huge front yard for your family... Pets are allowed (Limit 2) with a pet deposit/fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Oakfield Drive SE have any available units?
1102 Oakfield Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1102 Oakfield Drive SE have?
Some of 1102 Oakfield Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Oakfield Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Oakfield Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Oakfield Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Oakfield Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Oakfield Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Oakfield Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1102 Oakfield Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Oakfield Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Oakfield Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1102 Oakfield Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Oakfield Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1102 Oakfield Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Oakfield Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Oakfield Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Oakfield Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Oakfield Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
