Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool sauna accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging coffee bar dog park e-payments golf room google fiber guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Where suburban neighborhood charm meets urban convenience; welcome to Point On Scott located in central Decatur. Pairing the bustling Decatur energy with the upscale atmosphere of mid-rise living, Point on Scott brings you an experience like no other. Featuring a perfectly designed resident club space with state-of-the-art fitness center and fully equipped Crossfit room, steam room and sauna, private resident courtyards with fire pits, swimming pool with tanning ledge, outdoor hammock lounge and full sized golf simulator. Our apartments are built to the highest standard with sleek white subway tile and white Carrera quartz in the kitchen and bathrooms. With ceiling fans in each bedroom, ten-foot ceilings, rain shower heads, Jacuzzi tubs and Energy Star appliances, no detail was overlooked. Experience Decatur's premier living destination. Experience Point on Scott, a Northwood Ravin signature community.