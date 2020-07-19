All apartments in Decatur
865 Sycamore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

865 Sycamore Drive

865 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

865 Sycamore Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming cottage on large lot in center of City of Decatur! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom was recently renovated. Refinished original hardwood floors, updated bathroom appliances and brand new vanities, refinished countertops and fresh paint in every room. Enjoy an open floor plan with ample living and dining space. Cute screened in porch off of living room and huge yard with off street parking and garden space. Walk to Decatur Square, Glenlake Park Swim&Tennis, schools, N. Decatur stores, restaurants! Quick commute to CDC, Emory, I-285, Ga Tech, Midtown. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
865 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 865 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 865 Sycamore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
865 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 865 Sycamore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 865 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 865 Sycamore Drive offers parking.
Does 865 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 865 Sycamore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 865 Sycamore Drive has a pool.
Does 865 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 865 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 Sycamore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Sycamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Sycamore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
