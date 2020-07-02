516 Drexel Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

As you enter the home you feel the care & attention that went into maintaining this charming brick home seconds from everything Downtown Decatur. Newly renovated kitchen w/granite countertops, SS appliacnes overlooking the screen porch and beautifully landscaped backyard. Expansive Owner's retreat on the main with updated en suite & separate sitting/desk area. Spacious secondary bedrooms and updated guest bathroom. Ideally located in the highly sought after Decatur City Schools, walk to Downtown Decatur in seconds & enjoy the conveniences the location has to offer.