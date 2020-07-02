All apartments in Decatur
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Drexel Avenue

516 Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

516 Drexel Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Adair Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
As you enter the home you feel the care & attention that went into maintaining this charming brick home seconds from everything Downtown Decatur. Newly renovated kitchen w/granite countertops, SS appliacnes overlooking the screen porch and beautifully landscaped backyard. Expansive Owner's retreat on the main with updated en suite & separate sitting/desk area. Spacious secondary bedrooms and updated guest bathroom. Ideally located in the highly sought after Decatur City Schools, walk to Downtown Decatur in seconds & enjoy the conveniences the location has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Drexel Avenue have any available units?
516 Drexel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 516 Drexel Avenue have?
Some of 516 Drexel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Drexel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 516 Drexel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 516 Drexel Avenue offer parking?
No, 516 Drexel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 516 Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Drexel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Drexel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Drexel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
