305 East Lake Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Spacious and airy executive home – perfect for expats and/or relocating families! Fully renovated in 2016, this home includes 5 generously sized bedrooms, 4 full baths, and an open floor plan with multiple entertaining areas. Unique features include a fully fenced private backyard, large separate laundry room, double-shower in the master bath, generous pantry space including a butler’s pantry, and ample storage on all floors. Meticulously cared for and super clean throughout. Within walking distance to local restaurants and shops and within the highly desirable Decatur school district. Offered unfurnished, but includes rear patio furniture and Big Green Egg grill. Semi-/Furnished negotiable. Lawn service included. Available for rent February 1, 2019