Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
2349 N Decatur Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:26 PM

2349 N Decatur Road

2349 North Decatur Road · No Longer Available
Location

2349 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033
Ridgeland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great value for large family home in City of Decatur school system. Totally Renovated! Only 5 minutes to Emory/CDC/DeKalb Medical Center but still in City of Decatur. Large living room with fireplace opens to dining room. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar. Huge screened/glassed in porch overlooks large level fenced back yard. One car garage with interior entrance to full basement. Tons of storage, workshop. Double width driveway with turn-around makes coming and leaving home a piece of cake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

