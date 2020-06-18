230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool

Beautiful and modern 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in downtown Decatur! This home is walking distance to the Decatur shops and eateries. Features include kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with overhead microwave, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Small balcony, plenty of storage closets. Amenities include fitness center, pool, common areas. Washer and dryer included!



Rental Requirements:



All candidates must have excellent financials and credit:



Min credit of 650 FICO.

Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.

Verifiable rental payment record of 2 years or more in this price range.

No evictions

No criminal record.



Serious inquiries only.

All guests must pay to park even for showings. There is free parking after 6 pm on the street.