Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:34 AM

230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328

230 East Ponce De Leon Avenue · (770) 609-4947
Location

230 East Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Downtown Decatur

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful and modern 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in downtown Decatur! This home is walking distance to the Decatur shops and eateries. Features include kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with overhead microwave, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Small balcony, plenty of storage closets. Amenities include fitness center, pool, common areas. Washer and dryer included!

Rental Requirements:

All candidates must have excellent financials and credit:

Min credit of 650 FICO.
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
Verifiable rental payment record of 2 years or more in this price range.
No evictions
No criminal record.

Serious inquiries only.
All guests must pay to park even for showings. There is free parking after 6 pm on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 have any available units?
230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 have?
Some of 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 currently offering any rent specials?
230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 pet-friendly?
No, 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 offer parking?
Yes, 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 does offer parking.
Does 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 have a pool?
Yes, 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 has a pool.
Does 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 have accessible units?
No, 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 E Ponce De Leon Ave Unit 328 has units with dishwashers.
