Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:03 AM

132 Huron St

132 Huron Street · (678) 559-9579
Location

132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments. No shared areas, except for shared laundry room. Hardwood floors. Front porch and back entrance, off street parking behind the home. Home is heated by one central furnace, window A/C units. The home is currently furnished. Owner will consider 3-12 month leases. Owner would prefer to rent is furnished, however is open to considering leasing it unfurnished. $200 monthly flat fee includes gas/water/trash pickup/pres control and cable and internet. Electric billed separately to tenant. Small cats/dogs will be considered. Background/credit check required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Georgia- License#: 344360.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 132 Huron St have any available units?
132 Huron St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Huron St have?
Some of 132 Huron St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
132 Huron St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Huron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Huron St is pet friendly.
Does 132 Huron St offer parking?
Yes, 132 Huron St does offer parking.
Does 132 Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Huron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Huron St have a pool?
No, 132 Huron St does not have a pool.
Does 132 Huron St have accessible units?
No, 132 Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Huron St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Huron St has units with dishwashers.

