132 Huron St.

Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments. No shared areas, except for shared laundry room. Hardwood floors. Front porch and back entrance, off street parking behind the home. Home is heated by one central furnace, window A/C units. The home is currently furnished. Owner will consider 3-12 month leases. Owner would prefer to rent is furnished, however is open to considering leasing it unfurnished. $200 monthly flat fee includes gas/water/trash pickup/pres control and cable and internet. Electric billed separately to tenant. Small cats/dogs will be considered. Background/credit check required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Georgia- License#: 344360.