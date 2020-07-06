118 Greenwood Pl E

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit E Available 02/15/20 Lovingly Updated, Surprisingly Roomy, 2-Story - Property Id: 206085



Charming side street off College Ave - City of Decatur's desirable Oakhurst neighborhood - Private eight unit building - Lovingly updated, surprisingly roomy - Quiet small town vibe - Walk to City of Decatur restaurants, shops & festivals - Walk to Oakhurst Village - Walk to Revolution Donuts - Private patio perfect for parties.



Fresh paint - Sun filled space - Three bedrooms - Room for all your goodies - Two & 1/2 baths - Cook's kitchen - Laundry connections - Basement storage or craft space - Fenced patio - Parking just steps from your front door - Access to bike trail, Marta station & the highly walkable neighborhood - City of Decatur schools - Renfro Middle 2 blocks - Decatur High 3 blocks.



Animals: No dogs. Cats with pet fee.



Please contact us to view the property prior to applying. Newly available. Minimum one year.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206085

No Dogs Allowed



