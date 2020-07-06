All apartments in Decatur
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

118 Greenwood Pl E

118 Greenwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

118 Greenwood Place, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit E Available 02/15/20 Lovingly Updated, Surprisingly Roomy, 2-Story - Property Id: 206085

Charming side street off College Ave - City of Decatur's desirable Oakhurst neighborhood - Private eight unit building - Lovingly updated, surprisingly roomy - Quiet small town vibe - Walk to City of Decatur restaurants, shops & festivals - Walk to Oakhurst Village - Walk to Revolution Donuts - Private patio perfect for parties.

Fresh paint - Sun filled space - Three bedrooms - Room for all your goodies - Two & 1/2 baths - Cook's kitchen - Laundry connections - Basement storage or craft space - Fenced patio - Parking just steps from your front door - Access to bike trail, Marta station & the highly walkable neighborhood - City of Decatur schools - Renfro Middle 2 blocks - Decatur High 3 blocks.

Animals: No dogs. Cats with pet fee.

Please contact us to view the property prior to applying. Newly available. Minimum one year.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206085
Property Id 206085

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5474102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Greenwood Pl E have any available units?
118 Greenwood Pl E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 118 Greenwood Pl E have?
Some of 118 Greenwood Pl E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Greenwood Pl E currently offering any rent specials?
118 Greenwood Pl E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Greenwood Pl E pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Greenwood Pl E is pet friendly.
Does 118 Greenwood Pl E offer parking?
Yes, 118 Greenwood Pl E offers parking.
Does 118 Greenwood Pl E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Greenwood Pl E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Greenwood Pl E have a pool?
No, 118 Greenwood Pl E does not have a pool.
Does 118 Greenwood Pl E have accessible units?
No, 118 Greenwood Pl E does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Greenwood Pl E have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Greenwood Pl E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Greenwood Pl E have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Greenwood Pl E does not have units with air conditioning.

