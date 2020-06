Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 126170



Awesome 2 bedroom/2.5bath townhome near downtown Dawsonville. Fresh paint inside, brand new flooring on main floor & all baths. New 5 burner SS range. Plenty of cabinets & counter tops. Refrigerator remains. Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar opens to Great Room w/corner fireplace. Laundry on main. Upstairs is master with private bath & junior master w/private bath - a great roommate floorplan. Plenty of storage. Private back patio backs to woods. Storage closet. This home is located on quiet cul-de-sac with yard. Move in ready.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126170

Property Id 126170



(RLNE5757937)