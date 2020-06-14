Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Dawsonville, GA with garage

Dawsonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,754
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Dawsonville

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2120 Ben Higgins Rd
2120 Ben Higgins Road, Lumpkin County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brookstone Townhomes - Property Id: 287379 Brand new townhomes in a well established neighborhood 55 and up community 1 level- no steps $1,375 per month Hardwood floors throughout Private backyard with covered porch 2 bedrooms

1 of 9

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
41 Madeline Lane
41 Madaline Ln, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1642 sqft
Brand new Townhomes in popular Dawsonville. Townhomes feature granite in the kitchen and baths* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen*textured plank floors on main level*designer trim and 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Dawsonville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2189 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + bonus room floor plan w/ 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet. Kitchen opens to dining area. Corner lot - quiet and private! 2-car attached garage with fenced backyard. Low maintenance.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4845 Roseman trail
4845 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2474 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman, Has every possible upgrade, Coffered ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,tiled bathrooms, Oil rubbed bronze lights and faucets, All bedrooms has ceiling fans, upgraded pad/carpeting, Rich dark

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,845
2553 sqft
5 bedroom - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Cumming. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal. Other Features: 2-car garage.

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Highway, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3016 sqft
PRIVATE & SECLUDED 9.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4155 Bryton Trace Drive
4155 Bryton Trace Dr, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
BRAND NEW, never lived in Townhome in Forsyth County School District. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath~~ BEAUTIFUL Hardwood floors all thru the main level, laundry upstairs, granite kitchen counters, stained wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
84 Mansie Park Drive
84 Mansie Park Dr, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA and Trash Services!!! The lowest price in the community. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets. And about 1/4 Mile to GA 400.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
4810 Marco Lane
4810 Marco Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1813 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4370 Sunflower Circle
4370 Sunflower Cir, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2476 sqft
Brand New Home in West Forsyth High School cluster. Bedroom on the main level with full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Loft / Den in the upper floor can be used as media room or play area. Large level backyard. Rocking chair porch.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5485 Mountain Top Place
5485 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
With one of the best yards in the community, this home features 3 upstairs bedrooms, his and her walk in closets, 2 and a 1/2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4115 Latona Place
4115 Latona Pl, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2180 sqft
NEW home with 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
571 Gold Ridge Road
571 Gold Ridge Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
NO PETS!! Ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted and all laminate hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with two car garage. Kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace. Nice deck off master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5810 Ridge Stone Way
5810 Ridge Stone Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dawsonville, GA

Dawsonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

