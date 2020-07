Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained split-level home in quiet Holly Trail community! This bright space features fresh interior paint, high ceilings, an open kitchen with ample counter space, a large master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms with spacious closets, 2-car garage, a back deck perfect for entertaining and more! Available for immediate move-in! **Lawn care and pest control included with lease**