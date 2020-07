Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful step less ranch home in Dallas city limits. Enjoy one level living with this great ranch floor plan on a large corner lot. Huge rocking chair front porch, spacious family room, all kitchen appliances, Large backyard with storage shed. Home is in great condition and move in ready. Total electric, no gas bill for the cold winter! Convenient location, close to North Paulding and West Cobb.