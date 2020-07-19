All apartments in Coweta County
Coweta County, GA
94 Barrington Ridge Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

94 Barrington Ridge Court

94 Barrington Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

94 Barrington Ridge Court, Coweta County, GA 30277

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
94 Barrington Ridge Court: Spacious 4 br 3.5 bath home in cul-de-sac on 1.85 acres. Chain-link fenced in yard and full unfinished basement. Minutes to Thomas Crossroads shopping center and restaurants! -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3376987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Barrington Ridge Court have any available units?
94 Barrington Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 94 Barrington Ridge Court have?
Some of 94 Barrington Ridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Barrington Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
94 Barrington Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Barrington Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Barrington Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 94 Barrington Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 94 Barrington Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 94 Barrington Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Barrington Ridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Barrington Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 94 Barrington Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 94 Barrington Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 94 Barrington Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Barrington Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Barrington Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Barrington Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Barrington Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
