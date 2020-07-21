All apartments in Coweta County
Find more places like 70 Hollow Oaks Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
70 Hollow Oaks Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 5:24 AM

70 Hollow Oaks Court

70 Hollow Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

70 Hollow Oaks Court, Coweta County, GA 30263

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Vaulted ceilings are the hallmark of this great ranch home in a convenient Newnan, GA location near both I-85 and Hwy 16. Featuring a spacious kitchen with a separate dining room, vaulted family room ceilings and a decorative fireplace, the home comes complete with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a two car garage. Add in a covered, rocking chair front porch and a backyard patio with a spacious wooded backyard and you have something for everyone.

Welcome home!

Rent is $1,350.00/month and it's $2,700.00 to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Hollow Oaks Court have any available units?
70 Hollow Oaks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 70 Hollow Oaks Court have?
Some of 70 Hollow Oaks Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Hollow Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
70 Hollow Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Hollow Oaks Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Hollow Oaks Court is pet friendly.
Does 70 Hollow Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 70 Hollow Oaks Court offers parking.
Does 70 Hollow Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Hollow Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Hollow Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 70 Hollow Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 70 Hollow Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 70 Hollow Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Hollow Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Hollow Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Hollow Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Hollow Oaks Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Coweta County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAAuburn, ALCanton, GANorcross, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAUnion City, GACarrollton, GA
Riverdale, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAForest Park, GAJonesboro, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGriffin, GAVilla Rica, GADouglasville, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityClark Atlanta University
Columbus State UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange College