235 Ashley Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this all electric home located in NW Coweta County. It is situated on a 1+ acre lot near Ashley Creek's cul-de-sac and has access to Coweta County's most desirable schools. It Features include laminate and resilient flooring in high traffic areas for easy care and carpeted comfort areas for leisurely *hanging out*. A really *great* Great Room makes space for family gatherings or even your Baby Grand Piano (Yes, there is a perfect space for the BG) Interior lighting and wall coverings are recently updated for contemporary appearance. High efficiency 14 SEER heat/cooling makes for constant comfort in this naturally lighted and shaded home. All major appliances are provided for your convenience.