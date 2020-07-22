All apartments in Coweta County
235 Ashley Creek Dr
235 Ashley Creek Dr

235 Ashley Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Ashley Creek Drive, Coweta County, GA 30263

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this all electric home located in NW Coweta County. It is situated on a 1+ acre lot near Ashley Creek's cul-de-sac and has access to Coweta County's most desirable schools. It Features include laminate and resilient flooring in high traffic areas for easy care and carpeted comfort areas for leisurely *hanging out*. A really *great* Great Room makes space for family gatherings or even your Baby Grand Piano (Yes, there is a perfect space for the BG) Interior lighting and wall coverings are recently updated for contemporary appearance. High efficiency 14 SEER heat/cooling makes for constant comfort in this naturally lighted and shaded home. All major appliances are provided for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Ashley Creek Dr have any available units?
235 Ashley Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 235 Ashley Creek Dr have?
Some of 235 Ashley Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Ashley Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
235 Ashley Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Ashley Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 235 Ashley Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 235 Ashley Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 235 Ashley Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 235 Ashley Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Ashley Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Ashley Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 235 Ashley Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 235 Ashley Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 235 Ashley Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Ashley Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Ashley Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Ashley Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Ashley Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
