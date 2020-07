Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Fenced back yard. Great location & schools with all the amenities. No carpeting in the home, all solid flooring surfaces. Enjoy all of the Amenities that Lake Redwine has to offer! Swim, Tennis, Play and even canoe on the lake! Approved tenants are required to provide proof of renters insurance before move-in. Application fees are non-refundable. No cats. Dogs allowed with pet fee and breed restrictions. 12 month lease. Call agent.