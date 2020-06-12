All apartments in Country Club Estates
Find more places like 241 King Cotton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Country Club Estates, GA
/
241 King Cotton Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM

241 King Cotton Road

241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525 · (912) 658-4568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Country Club Estates
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA 31525
Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. You will want to see this home! This home is situated on a beautiful 1 & 1/2 acre lot, with gorgeous landscaping, deep well irrigation, and plenty of privacy. Large bonus room could be an additional Bedroom, TV Room or Play Room! Large Laundry Room with a large storage area. A detached single car garage in back is perfect as a workshop or to store larger items. $1500 rent per month. $1500 security deposit, $40 application fee. Available May 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 King Cotton Road have any available units?
241 King Cotton Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 241 King Cotton Road have?
Some of 241 King Cotton Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 King Cotton Road currently offering any rent specials?
241 King Cotton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 King Cotton Road pet-friendly?
No, 241 King Cotton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club Estates.
Does 241 King Cotton Road offer parking?
Yes, 241 King Cotton Road does offer parking.
Does 241 King Cotton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 King Cotton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 King Cotton Road have a pool?
No, 241 King Cotton Road does not have a pool.
Does 241 King Cotton Road have accessible units?
No, 241 King Cotton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 241 King Cotton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 King Cotton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 King Cotton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 King Cotton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 241 King Cotton Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Country Club Estates 3 BedroomsCountry Club Estates Apartments with Balcony
Country Club Estates Apartments with GarageCountry Club Estates Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Country Club Estates Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GADock Junction, GA
Hinesville, GAMidway, GASt. Simons, GAKingsland, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity