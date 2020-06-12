241 King Cotton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. You will want to see this home! This home is situated on a beautiful 1 & 1/2 acre lot, with gorgeous landscaping, deep well irrigation, and plenty of privacy. Large bonus room could be an additional Bedroom, TV Room or Play Room! Large Laundry Room with a large storage area. A detached single car garage in back is perfect as a workshop or to store larger items. $1500 rent per month. $1500 security deposit, $40 application fee. Available May 15, 2020.