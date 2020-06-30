925 OKelly Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1632 sq ft Duplex conveniently located one block away from Downtown Conyers. Plenty of shops and eateries within walking distance. Easy access to Highway I20. This roommate style unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 2 upper bedrooms have private baths. The main level bedroom has a shared hall bath. 2 story entry foyer. Spacious kitchen/dining/living room area. Kitchen bar top. Washer, dryer, built-in microwave oven, range and dishwasher. Deck for individual use. Off-street parking, with separate driveway and turnabout. Property is vacant and move-in ready.