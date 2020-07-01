All apartments in Conyers
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

237 Odyssey Turn NW

Location

237 Odyssey Turn, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Corner Unit! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Conyers! - You Won't Want to Pass Up This Cute Corner Towhome! Features Storm Door Out Front, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Master with Walk-in Closet, 2 Additional Bedrooms, and MORE! Close to restaurants & shopping as well. Don't miss out! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5488401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Odyssey Turn NW have any available units?
237 Odyssey Turn NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 237 Odyssey Turn NW have?
Some of 237 Odyssey Turn NW's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Odyssey Turn NW currently offering any rent specials?
237 Odyssey Turn NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Odyssey Turn NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 Odyssey Turn NW is pet friendly.
Does 237 Odyssey Turn NW offer parking?
No, 237 Odyssey Turn NW does not offer parking.
Does 237 Odyssey Turn NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Odyssey Turn NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Odyssey Turn NW have a pool?
No, 237 Odyssey Turn NW does not have a pool.
Does 237 Odyssey Turn NW have accessible units?
No, 237 Odyssey Turn NW does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Odyssey Turn NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Odyssey Turn NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Odyssey Turn NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 237 Odyssey Turn NW has units with air conditioning.

