237 Odyssey Turn NW

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Corner Unit! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Conyers! - You Won't Want to Pass Up This Cute Corner Towhome! Features Storm Door Out Front, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Master with Walk-in Closet, 2 Additional Bedrooms, and MORE! Close to restaurants & shopping as well. Don't miss out! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5488401)