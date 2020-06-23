2112 Belmont Cir

Amenities

2112 Belmont Circle

Conyers, GA 30012



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



Modern home in brand new neighborhood close to downtown Conyers and I-20! Large open floor plan with huge living room that exits to the backyard, and kitchen with great lighting, plenty of cabinets, and a large island/breakfast bar!!! Upstairs you'll find a welcoming master suite with walk in closet, full bath and sitting area as well as two other bedrooms and a full bath. The upstairs hallway is huge, perfect for a play area or office! A half bath for guests is downstairs. Plenty of closets throughout!!! Garage parking.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Rockdale County Water

Gas: Georgia Natural Gas

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.