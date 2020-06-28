2086 Belmont Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2065 Belmont Circle



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



Beautiful new neighborhood, lovely home, great open floor plan. The main floor features a large open space including the living room and kitchen with island and pantry. Also on the main floor is a guest bath and entrance to the garage. The living room (as well as all bedrooms) has fresh, new carpeting. The kitchen has tile flooring, new wood cabinets, and plenty of counter space.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite with arched ceiling, walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. Enjoy being the first to live in this lovely new home! Just off Hwy 138, this home has easy access to several restaurants, including Mellow Mushroom, Tin Plate Conyers, Island Vibes Kitchen, Thai Palace & Sushi Bar, The Celtic Tavern Irish Pub & Restaurant, and Frontera Mex-Mex.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Rockdale County Water System

Gas: All Electric

Electric: GA Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.