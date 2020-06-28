All apartments in Conyers
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

2086 Belmont Cir

2086 Belmont Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2086 Belmont Cir, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2065 Belmont Circle

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Beautiful new neighborhood, lovely home, great open floor plan. The main floor features a large open space including the living room and kitchen with island and pantry. Also on the main floor is a guest bath and entrance to the garage. The living room (as well as all bedrooms) has fresh, new carpeting. The kitchen has tile flooring, new wood cabinets, and plenty of counter space.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite with arched ceiling, walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. Enjoy being the first to live in this lovely new home! Just off Hwy 138, this home has easy access to several restaurants, including Mellow Mushroom, Tin Plate Conyers, Island Vibes Kitchen, Thai Palace & Sushi Bar, The Celtic Tavern Irish Pub & Restaurant, and Frontera Mex-Mex.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Rockdale County Water System
Gas: All Electric
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2086 Belmont Cir have any available units?
2086 Belmont Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 2086 Belmont Cir have?
Some of 2086 Belmont Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2086 Belmont Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2086 Belmont Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2086 Belmont Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2086 Belmont Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2086 Belmont Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2086 Belmont Cir offers parking.
Does 2086 Belmont Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2086 Belmont Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2086 Belmont Cir have a pool?
No, 2086 Belmont Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2086 Belmont Cir have accessible units?
No, 2086 Belmont Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2086 Belmont Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2086 Belmont Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2086 Belmont Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2086 Belmont Cir has units with air conditioning.
