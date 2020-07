Amenities

Brand new 2 story townhome for Rent. Home features Master suite and 2.5 bathrooms, 1 Car garage, Professionally landscaped. Granite countertops, all new appliances including washer and dryer. All energy efficient electric appliances. Great location, about 5 minutes to IS-20, 15 minutes to Snellville, GA and 30-35 minutes to City of Atlanta. Private backyard and lots of closets. Corner/End Unit.