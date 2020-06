Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Property Details:



Single story ranch style house.Great location, 3 bedroom 2 bath home, quiet street, fireplace in the fam-room, eat-in kitchen area. Walk to shopping, convenient to schools.



1,544 sq ft

3 beds

2 bath

1 car garage

Large above garage attic space



Eat-in kitchen area

Fireplace in the fam-room

Close to Starbucks



Path to Home Ownership program: We consider everyone who applies to be on the Path to Home Ownership.