All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1743 Bob White Lane Southeast
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

1743 Bob White Lane Southeast

1743 Bob White Ln SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1743 Bob White Ln SE, Conyers, GA 30013

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom have new floors including new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds, and a great new feel. It offers both a front and back patio with a yard to play in. This home has wonderful natural light, plenty of closets with a powder room on the main floor and 3 bedrooms with bathrooms on the second floor. It has an open kitchen with the laundry room just off of it. This area is great for shopping and finding tasty restaurants. It is located minutes from I20 with several parks nearby.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast have any available units?
1743 Bob White Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast have?
Some of 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Bob White Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 Bob White Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Dog Friendly Apartments
Conyers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College