1743 Bob White Lane Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom have new floors including new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds, and a great new feel. It offers both a front and back patio with a yard to play in. This home has wonderful natural light, plenty of closets with a powder room on the main floor and 3 bedrooms with bathrooms on the second floor. It has an open kitchen with the laundry room just off of it. This area is great for shopping and finding tasty restaurants. It is located minutes from I20 with several parks nearby.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.