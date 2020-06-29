Amenities

COZY ROOM FOR RENT - 174 Ellis Drive, a 2 story recently remolded townhome located mins from I-20 and 25 mins from Indian Creek Marta Station has a 1Bed & 1Bath for rent. Accommodations include kitchen, bathroom, living room and backyard that the renter will have access to. The female owner who is looking for a busy & quiet roommate will screen all applications for compatibility. To request an application & visit contact the Realtor Jermell Jenkins. A 1st & Last month deposit of ($1,100) is required to move in and $25 application fee.**No unsolicited visits**