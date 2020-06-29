All apartments in Conyers
Conyers, GA
174 Ellis Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

174 Ellis Drive

174 Ellis Northeast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

174 Ellis Northeast Drive, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COZY ROOM FOR RENT - 174 Ellis Drive, a 2 story recently remolded townhome located mins from I-20 and 25 mins from Indian Creek Marta Station has a 1Bed & 1Bath for rent. Accommodations include kitchen, bathroom, living room and backyard that the renter will have access to. The female owner who is looking for a busy & quiet roommate will screen all applications for compatibility. To request an application & visit contact the Realtor Jermell Jenkins. A 1st & Last month deposit of ($1,100) is required to move in and $25 application fee.**No unsolicited visits**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Ellis Drive have any available units?
174 Ellis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 174 Ellis Drive have?
Some of 174 Ellis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Ellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
174 Ellis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Ellis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 174 Ellis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 174 Ellis Drive offer parking?
No, 174 Ellis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 174 Ellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Ellis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Ellis Drive have a pool?
No, 174 Ellis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 174 Ellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 174 Ellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Ellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Ellis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Ellis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Ellis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
